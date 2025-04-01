Left Menu

Ashwani Kumar's Dream Debut: A Mumbai Indians Sensation

Ashwani Kumar, a debutant for Mumbai Indians, impressed with a four-wicket haul in their IPL clash against Kolkata Knight Riders. Encouraged by captain Hardik Pandya, Kumar's standout performance included the scalp of Andre Russell, leading MI to an 8-wicket victory.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-04-2025 12:36 IST | Created: 01-04-2025 12:36 IST
Ashwani Kumar (Photo: @IPL/X) . Image Credit: ANI
Mumbai Indians' newest sensation, Ashwani Kumar, made a spectacular debut in the IPL with a record-setting four-wicket haul against the Kolkata Knight Riders. Encouraged by captain Hardik Pandya, Kumar demonstrated both skill and composure on the pitch, becoming the first Indian cricketer to achieve such a feat on IPL debut. This remarkable performance marks a new talent unearthed by MI.

Hailing from Punjab, 23-year-old Kumar was motivated by Hardik Pandya's simple yet powerful message—bowl fearlessly and enjoy the experience. In the video shared by IPL, Kumar reflected on Pandya's advice, drawing strength from his cultural roots, "Hardik bhai told me you are from Punjab, and the people there are not scared of anything. You have to scare the opposition and enjoy," he shared.

The left-arm seamer's impressive figures of 4/24 sent tremors through KKR's batting line-up, capturing key wickets including Ajinkya Rahane and Andre Russell. Kumar, whose arsenal includes a sharp bouncer and precise yorker, expressed particular pride in dismissing Russell, "My favourite wicket was Andre Russell because he is a big player." His efforts were pivotal in restricting Kolkata to 116, which Mumbai chased down comfortably, securing a commanding 8-wicket victory.

(With inputs from agencies.)

