Inter vs. AC Milan: Clash of Italian Titans

Inter Milan, cruising atop the Serie A standings, are gearing up for a pivotal encounter against rivals AC Milan in the Coppa Italia semi-finals. Despite a stellar season, Inter have stumbled in their recent derbies with Milan, prompting coach Simone Inzaghi to proceed with caution.

Although Inter have maintained a five-match winning streak across competitions, their derby conquests have been less successful, with AC Milan snatching two victories this season. Reflecting on past encounters, Inzaghi emphasized the challenges posed by Milan, holders of the derby bragging rights.

Ahead of the first leg, Inzaghi acknowledges Milan's prowess, evident in their previous upset over Real Madrid. As the competition intensifies, Inter hope to keep their momentum, balancing their pursuit across Serie A, Coppa Italia, and the Champions League.

