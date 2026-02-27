Left Menu

Epic Showdowns: Champions League Rivals Set to Clash Again

Manchester City and Real Madrid face off again in the Champions League knockout phase for the sixth time since 2019-20. Arsenal avoided heavyweights and topped their group. PSG will take on Chelsea in a rematch with last year's Club World Cup final winners. Key matches see Bayern against Atalanta and Barcelona facing Newcastle.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-02-2026 20:11 IST | Created: 27-02-2026 20:11 IST
In a dramatic Champions League draw, Manchester City and Real Madrid are set to renew their familiar rivalry in the knockout phase for the sixth time in recent years. City has already secured a victory against Madrid earlier this campaign, marking a significant milestone as the first time in Champions League history that two teams will meet in the knockout stages for five consecutive seasons.

Arsenal managed to avoid the tournament's heavyweights, securing a top position through a perfect league-phase record. Meanwhile, PSG and Chelsea will face off in a highly-anticipated rematch following their contentious clash in last year's Club World Cup final, where Chelsea emerged victorious.

Bayern Munich is drawn against Atalanta, while Barcelona is set to face Newcastle United. Other notable fixtures include Liverpool versus Galatasaray, and Atletico Madrid against Tottenham Hotspur, promising thrilling matchups in one of the world's most prestigious football competitions.

