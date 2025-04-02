PSG Triumphs in Dramatic French Cup Comeback

Paris St Germain staged a thrilling comeback to defeat second-tier Dunkerque 4-2, earning a place in the French Cup final and closing in on a record-extending 16th title. Dunkerque, in their first semi-final appearance, took an early lead with Vincent Sasso's goal assisted by Alec Georgen.

In the 27th minute, Muhannad Yahya Al-Saad doubled the hosts' advantage. However, PSG's Ousmane Dembele cut the deficit just before halftime with a powerful strike, and Marquinhos equalized shortly after the break with a header from Dembele's cross.

Desire Doue gave PSG the lead in the 62nd minute after his shot deflected into the net. Dembele capped off the comeback in stoppage time, securing the win with his 32nd goal of the season, propelling PSG to another potential French Cup triumph.

