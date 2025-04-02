Arjun Bhati's Journey: From School Golfer to National Youth Awardee

Indian golfer Arjun Bhati, who has been recently celebrated with the prestigious National Youth Award, shared his gratitude and insights into his career journey. The young athlete, with over a decade of experience, regards this accolade as a pivotal moment, now setting his sights on Olympic success.

Expressing his elation, Bhati told ANI, "This award is a significant achievement for my family and me. My perseverance has paid off." Reflecting on his beginnings, he mentioned, "I took up golf at nine in school, and have been passionately committed ever since." Bhati appreciates the support he received throughout his sports career.

Bhati speaks fondly of legendary golfer Tiger Woods, who has been a long-standing inspiration. He also admires Indian cricket icon Virat Kohli, especially his fitness and dedication. "Kohli's support and his work through the Virat Kohli Foundation, aiding young athletes, is truly commendable," said Bhati.

With an ambitious goal of winning an Olympic gold for India, Bhati remains focused on enhancing his skills daily. The National Youth Awards, conferred by the Department of Youth Affairs, recognize outstanding achievements in various fields, including health and community service. The award includes a medal, certificate, and a cash prize of Rs 1,00,000 for individuals.

