Left Menu

Arjun Bhati's Journey: From School Golfer to National Youth Awardee

Indian golfer Arjun Bhati, honored with the National Youth Award, reflects on his journey and aspirations. Inspired by Tiger Woods and Virat Kohli, Bhati eyes an Olympic gold. The award, a significant career milestone, includes a medal, certificate, and a monetary reward, encouraging youth excellence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-04-2025 10:22 IST | Created: 02-04-2025 10:22 IST
Arjun Bhati's Journey: From School Golfer to National Youth Awardee
Arjun Bhati (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Indian golfer Arjun Bhati, who has been recently celebrated with the prestigious National Youth Award, shared his gratitude and insights into his career journey. The young athlete, with over a decade of experience, regards this accolade as a pivotal moment, now setting his sights on Olympic success.

Expressing his elation, Bhati told ANI, "This award is a significant achievement for my family and me. My perseverance has paid off." Reflecting on his beginnings, he mentioned, "I took up golf at nine in school, and have been passionately committed ever since." Bhati appreciates the support he received throughout his sports career.

Bhati speaks fondly of legendary golfer Tiger Woods, who has been a long-standing inspiration. He also admires Indian cricket icon Virat Kohli, especially his fitness and dedication. "Kohli's support and his work through the Virat Kohli Foundation, aiding young athletes, is truly commendable," said Bhati.

With an ambitious goal of winning an Olympic gold for India, Bhati remains focused on enhancing his skills daily. The National Youth Awards, conferred by the Department of Youth Affairs, recognize outstanding achievements in various fields, including health and community service. The award includes a medal, certificate, and a cash prize of Rs 1,00,000 for individuals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Argentina's Poverty Drop: A Statistical Mirage?

Argentina's Poverty Drop: A Statistical Mirage?

 Global
2
9th Circuit Upholds Transgender Military Service Amidst Trump Administration's Appeal

9th Circuit Upholds Transgender Military Service Amidst Trump Administration...

 Global
3
China Stages Major Military Exercises Around Taiwan

China Stages Major Military Exercises Around Taiwan

 Global
4
Diplomatic Dialogue Strengthens U.S.-Mexico Relations

Diplomatic Dialogue Strengthens U.S.-Mexico Relations

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in radiology rising fast, but real-world validation still lacking

ChatGPT may risk patient safety with incomplete medication guidance

New fintech tool flags customers likely to switch to Neobanks

Ethical concerns rise over use of social robots in long-term elder care

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025