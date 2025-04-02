Left Menu

New AOC Chief Arbib Aims to Boost Olympic Dream Amidst Football Rivalry

Incoming AOC chief Mark Arbib seeks to elevate the appeal of Olympic sports over football, leveraging the Brisbane 2032 Games to attract talent. Facing fierce competition from the AFL and NRL, Arbib's priority includes securing more funding for athletes, especially women, to maintain Australia's Olympic success.

Newly appointed Australian Olympic Committee (AOC) chief, Mark Arbib, is determined to bolster the allure of Olympic sports in the face of stiff competition from football leagues. He sees the Brisbane 2032 Games as a strategic opportunity to inspire and attract young athletes to pursue Olympic aspirations rather than football careers.

Arbib, who succeeded Matt Carroll as chief on Wednesday, has outlined the AOC's strategy to compete vigorously against the Australian Football League (AFL) and the National Rugby League (NRL). Despite his personal admiration for both leagues, Arbib recognizes them as commercial powerhouses that pose a significant challenge in the fight for talent and resources.

With a history in sports administration, Arbib's focus is on securing government support to nurture Olympic hopefuls, particularly women athletes. Concerned about losing potential Olympians to burgeoning women's competitions in the AFL and NRL, Arbib emphasizes the necessity of inspiring the next generation to achieve Olympic dreams.

