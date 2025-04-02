Left Menu

Ricky Ponting's Positive Impact Spurs Punjab Kings to Victory

Punjab Kings' players Nehal Wadhera and Prabhsimran Singh hail new coach Ricky Ponting's positive influence, which has already led to a strong start in the Indian Premier League season. Appointed in September, Ponting has instilled a winning mentality, guiding the team to consecutive victories.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-04-2025 11:06 IST | Created: 02-04-2025 11:06 IST
Ricky Ponting's Positive Impact Spurs Punjab Kings to Victory
Ricky Ponting

Punjab Kings players Nehal Wadhera and Prabhsimran Singh have praised the significant influence of their new coach, Ricky Ponting. After securing a perfect start to the Indian Premier League season, the duo attributed their success to Ponting's prompt impact and positive coaching techniques.

Following back-to-back victories under Ponting, Wadhera highlighted the Australian's unwavering positivity. 'He's one of the best coaches I've ever worked with,' Wadhera said, acknowledging Ponting's role in his emergence as an impact player during the matches.

Singh emphasized that Ponting and his coaching staff have instilled a winning mindset within the team for their pursuit of a first IPL title. As the team prepares to face Rajasthan Royals, they trail league leaders Royal Challengers Bengaluru only by net run rate.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Argentina's Poverty Drop: A Statistical Mirage?

Argentina's Poverty Drop: A Statistical Mirage?

 Global
2
9th Circuit Upholds Transgender Military Service Amidst Trump Administration's Appeal

9th Circuit Upholds Transgender Military Service Amidst Trump Administration...

 Global
3
China Stages Major Military Exercises Around Taiwan

China Stages Major Military Exercises Around Taiwan

 Global
4
Diplomatic Dialogue Strengthens U.S.-Mexico Relations

Diplomatic Dialogue Strengthens U.S.-Mexico Relations

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in radiology rising fast, but real-world validation still lacking

ChatGPT may risk patient safety with incomplete medication guidance

New fintech tool flags customers likely to switch to Neobanks

Ethical concerns rise over use of social robots in long-term elder care

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025