Ricky Ponting's Positive Impact Spurs Punjab Kings to Victory

Punjab Kings players Nehal Wadhera and Prabhsimran Singh have praised the significant influence of their new coach, Ricky Ponting. After securing a perfect start to the Indian Premier League season, the duo attributed their success to Ponting's prompt impact and positive coaching techniques.

Following back-to-back victories under Ponting, Wadhera highlighted the Australian's unwavering positivity. 'He's one of the best coaches I've ever worked with,' Wadhera said, acknowledging Ponting's role in his emergence as an impact player during the matches.

Singh emphasized that Ponting and his coaching staff have instilled a winning mindset within the team for their pursuit of a first IPL title. As the team prepares to face Rajasthan Royals, they trail league leaders Royal Challengers Bengaluru only by net run rate.

(With inputs from agencies.)