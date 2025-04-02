ISL Semi-Final Clash: Bengaluru vs FC Goa in a Battle of Styles

As the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-2025 season gears up for its climax, Bengaluru FC (BFC) is set to host FC Goa (FCG) in the first semi-final, scheduled for Wednesday. Bengaluru FC's recent 5-0 triumph, which saw them oust the former ISL Cup champions Mumbai City FC, promises a thrilling showdown. In contrast, FC Goa enters after a loss to Mohun Bagan Super Giant, eager to shift focus to the ISL Cup.

FC Goa, having missed out on the League Shield, is determined to make a mark in the semi-final against Bengaluru FC. This match will not only decide who advances but will also showcase the distinctive playing styles of both teams. Key players like Rahul Bheke must utilize their defensive prowess to counter the aggressive play of Iker Guarrotxena, while the Spanish forward will attempt to exploit any defensive lapses.

The duel between Sunil Chhetri and Sandesh Jhingan will be a focal point, each player having a distinct role on the field. Jhingan aims to curb Chhetri's scoring capabilities, while the veteran forward looks to capitalize on any defensive oversights using his seasoned skills. Meanwhile, the clash between Aakash Sangwan and Ryan Williams will be instrumental in controlling the game's pace, as both aim to outmaneuver the other.

(With inputs from agencies.)