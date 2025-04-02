Left Menu

Yashasvi Jaiswal Makes Bold Move: Leaves Mumbai for Goa

Yashasvi Jaiswal, India's star opener, has decided to leave his domestic team Mumbai for Goa, starting from the 2025-26 season. His surprising decision is due to personal reasons, and it has been approved by the Mumbai Cricket Association. Jaiswal has been a key player since his Test debut.

Indian cricket sensation Yashasvi Jaiswal has announced a significant shift in his domestic cricket career, opting to move from Mumbai to Goa, citing personal reasons.

The 23-year-old opener, who has been a standout player since his Test debut against the West Indies in July 2023, has received the nod from the Mumbai Cricket Association to make the change starting the 2025-26 season.

Despite being Mumbai's pivotal player, Jaiswal's recent measures seem poised to influence both his career trajectory and Goa's cricketing prospects. His tenure with Mumbai included an appearance in the Ranji Trophy 2024-25 season, reinforcing his capabilities with an impressive average above 52 in Tests.

