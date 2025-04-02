Yashasvi Jaiswal Makes Bold Move: Leaves Mumbai for Goa

Indian cricket sensation Yashasvi Jaiswal has announced a significant shift in his domestic cricket career, opting to move from Mumbai to Goa, citing personal reasons.

The 23-year-old opener, who has been a standout player since his Test debut against the West Indies in July 2023, has received the nod from the Mumbai Cricket Association to make the change starting the 2025-26 season.

Despite being Mumbai's pivotal player, Jaiswal's recent measures seem poised to influence both his career trajectory and Goa's cricketing prospects. His tenure with Mumbai included an appearance in the Ranji Trophy 2024-25 season, reinforcing his capabilities with an impressive average above 52 in Tests.

