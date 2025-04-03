Bhuvneshwar Kumar Shines Amidst RCB's Defeat to Gujarat Titans

Bhuvneshwar Kumar, the experienced bowler for Royal Challengers Bengaluru, has made a significant mark in cricket history. His exceptional spell against Gujarat Titans in the IPL 2025 saw him become the joint-highest wicket-taker among pacers.

Despite the home defeat, Bhuvneshwar's performance stood out, as he dismissed GT captain Shubman Gill and returned impressive figures of 1/23. His achievements placed him alongside Dwayne Bravo, with 183 wickets, surpassed only by Yuzvendra Chahal and Piyush Chawla.

RCB's attempt to defend 170 runs at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium proved challenging. Though Bhuvneshwar rekindled hope with early wickets, Gujarat's Sai Sudharsan and Jos Buttler with their potent partnership, dashed RCB's hopes, sealing an eight-wicket win for the Titans.

(With inputs from agencies.)