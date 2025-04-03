Left Menu

Bhuvneshwar Kumar Shines Amidst RCB's Defeat to Gujarat Titans

Bhuvneshwar Kumar's masterful bowling couldn't prevent Royal Challengers Bengaluru's loss to Gujarat Titans in IPL 2025. Despite RCB's commendable 170-run defense in Bengaluru, Gujarat chased down the target convincingly, winning by eight wickets, with Kumar tying Dwayne Bravo as the top wicket-taking pacer in the league's history.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-04-2025 10:16 IST | Created: 03-04-2025 10:16 IST
Bhuvneshwar Kumar celebrating with Virat Kohli (Photo: @BCCI/IPL) . Image Credit: ANI
Bhuvneshwar Kumar, the experienced bowler for Royal Challengers Bengaluru, has made a significant mark in cricket history. His exceptional spell against Gujarat Titans in the IPL 2025 saw him become the joint-highest wicket-taker among pacers.

Despite the home defeat, Bhuvneshwar's performance stood out, as he dismissed GT captain Shubman Gill and returned impressive figures of 1/23. His achievements placed him alongside Dwayne Bravo, with 183 wickets, surpassed only by Yuzvendra Chahal and Piyush Chawla.

RCB's attempt to defend 170 runs at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium proved challenging. Though Bhuvneshwar rekindled hope with early wickets, Gujarat's Sai Sudharsan and Jos Buttler with their potent partnership, dashed RCB's hopes, sealing an eight-wicket win for the Titans.

(With inputs from agencies.)

