Bhuvneshwar Kumar Shines Amidst RCB's Defeat to Gujarat Titans
Bhuvneshwar Kumar's masterful bowling couldn't prevent Royal Challengers Bengaluru's loss to Gujarat Titans in IPL 2025. Despite RCB's commendable 170-run defense in Bengaluru, Gujarat chased down the target convincingly, winning by eight wickets, with Kumar tying Dwayne Bravo as the top wicket-taking pacer in the league's history.
Bhuvneshwar Kumar, the experienced bowler for Royal Challengers Bengaluru, has made a significant mark in cricket history. His exceptional spell against Gujarat Titans in the IPL 2025 saw him become the joint-highest wicket-taker among pacers.
Despite the home defeat, Bhuvneshwar's performance stood out, as he dismissed GT captain Shubman Gill and returned impressive figures of 1/23. His achievements placed him alongside Dwayne Bravo, with 183 wickets, surpassed only by Yuzvendra Chahal and Piyush Chawla.
RCB's attempt to defend 170 runs at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium proved challenging. Though Bhuvneshwar rekindled hope with early wickets, Gujarat's Sai Sudharsan and Jos Buttler with their potent partnership, dashed RCB's hopes, sealing an eight-wicket win for the Titans.
