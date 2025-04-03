Jos Buttler Finds Freedom and Form in IPL Journey

Jos Buttler is experiencing a resurgence in form as he plays for the Gujarat Titans in the Indian Premier League. With the captaincy of England's white-ball team behind him, Buttler is batting with newfound freedom and intent.

Following England's inability to retain their T20 and ODI World Cup titles, Buttler resigned as captain to focus on his game. His efforts paid off during a recent match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru, where he delivered a remarkable performance.

Buttler's 73 not out of 39 balls helped Gujarat secure an eight-wicket victory. Previously plagued by inconsistency, he now ranks as the third-highest scorer in the league, expressing enthusiasm for playing with Gujarat.

