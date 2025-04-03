Left Menu

Jos Buttler Finds Freedom and Form in IPL Journey

Jos Buttler, relieved from England's captaincy, shines in IPL with Gujarat Titans. Delivering a match-winning performance against Royal Challengers Bengaluru, he overcame past struggles and helped his team secure victory. Emphasizing freedom and intent, Buttler expressed excitement playing for his new franchise.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-04-2025 11:29 IST | Created: 03-04-2025 11:29 IST
Jos Buttler is experiencing a resurgence in form as he plays for the Gujarat Titans in the Indian Premier League. With the captaincy of England's white-ball team behind him, Buttler is batting with newfound freedom and intent.

Following England's inability to retain their T20 and ODI World Cup titles, Buttler resigned as captain to focus on his game. His efforts paid off during a recent match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru, where he delivered a remarkable performance.

Buttler's 73 not out of 39 balls helped Gujarat secure an eight-wicket victory. Previously plagued by inconsistency, he now ranks as the third-highest scorer in the league, expressing enthusiasm for playing with Gujarat.

(With inputs from agencies.)

