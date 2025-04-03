Yuvraj Sandhu and Arjun Prasad Lead Adani Invitational

In a gripping day at the Adani Invitational Golf Championship 2025, Chandigarh's Yuvraj Sandhu and Delhi's Arjun Prasad ascended to the top of the leaderboard with impressive totals of seven-under 137. The Rs 1.5 crore tournament, held at Jaypee Greens Golf and Spa Resort in Greater Noida, saw Sandhu shoot an outstanding 67 in round two, surging nine positions from his overnight tied 10th place.

Meanwhile, Harendra Gupta registered the day's most remarkable score of 66, ending in a tied third position at six-under 138 alongside Honey Baisoya of Delhi, who managed to sink two eagles during his round. Former joint leader Saptak Talwar recorded a 72, ranking as the leading professional from Greater Noida at five-under 139 by day's end.

The event's halfway cut was finalized at three-over 147, with 60 professionals and one amateur making the cut. The single amateur was 19-year-old Sukhman Singh of Noida, who secured his position in tied 31st with a total of two-over 146. Sandhu's bold performance on the front nine, hitting seven birdies, was instrumental, despite grappling with shoulder pain, which was alleviated by tournament physio Ravinder.

Arjun Prasad, in search of his first victory, posted a solid performance with four birdies and a bogey, three of which came on par-5s, attributed to his skillful up-and-downs and exceptional bunker play. Eager to continue his robust start to the season, Prasad looks forward to competing in the leader group alongside his friend Sandhu.

