Debate Intensifies Over Pitch Control in the Indian Premier League

Former Indian batting coach Sanjay Bangar has emphasized the need for the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to retain a degree of control over pitch preparation in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Speaking on ESPNcricinfo's IPL show, Time Out, Bangar argued that while franchises should have some input, safeguarding fairness and preventing extreme imbalances should be prioritized.

Bangar elaborated on the significance of maintaining a balance between allowing regional soil variations and ensuring a level playing field where home teams do not gain excessive advantage. He noted that the vast nature of India, with its diverse soil types such as red and black soil, inherently offers variations.

Moreover, Bangar pointed out challenges in developing diverse pitches at smaller venues like the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. He stated that only two central pitches are available for IPL matches there, making it difficult to provide much variation. This debate has sparked broader discussions in IPL 2025, with coaches like Kolkata Knight Riders' Chandrakant Pandit and Chennai Super Kings' Stephen Fleming weighing in on their limited influence over home pitch conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)