Ferrari's Rollercoaster Start: Leclerc Aims to Revitalize Season
Charles Leclerc of Ferrari remains optimistic despite a challenging start to the season, with only 17 championship points earned in two races. Ferrari's performance issues and technical disqualifications have hindered their title bid, but Leclerc believes there's room for recovery with incremental improvements.
Ferrari's Charles Leclerc expressed confidence amid a tough season start, marked by accruing merely 17 points across two opening races. Despite high expectations, Ferrari has struggled, with disqualifications in China impacting their campaign dramatically.
Leclerc and teammate Lewis Hamilton faced early challenges, finishing outside top positions in Australia and China. The Monegasque driver acknowledged lingering performance issues with the Ferrari cars compared to rivals like McLaren but is optimistic about making small improvements.
With a focus on qualifying performance and closing the gap to frontrunners, Leclerc aims to turn Ferrari's season around, starting from the Japanese Grand Prix. Despite setbacks, he remains hopeful for a successful continuation to the year.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Controversy Surrounds Cambridge Rowers' Disqualification from Iconic Boat Race
Norris Steers McLaren Through New FIA Regulations Unscathed
George Russell Points to McLaren's Unprecedented Dominance in F1 2024
Mclaren Poised for Formula One Dominance in 2025
Oscar Piastri Secures First F1 Pole at Chinese GP: A Triumph for McLaren