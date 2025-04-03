Ferrari's Rollercoaster Start: Leclerc Aims to Revitalize Season

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc expressed confidence amid a tough season start, marked by accruing merely 17 points across two opening races. Despite high expectations, Ferrari has struggled, with disqualifications in China impacting their campaign dramatically.

Leclerc and teammate Lewis Hamilton faced early challenges, finishing outside top positions in Australia and China. The Monegasque driver acknowledged lingering performance issues with the Ferrari cars compared to rivals like McLaren but is optimistic about making small improvements.

With a focus on qualifying performance and closing the gap to frontrunners, Leclerc aims to turn Ferrari's season around, starting from the Japanese Grand Prix. Despite setbacks, he remains hopeful for a successful continuation to the year.

(With inputs from agencies.)