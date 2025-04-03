Left Menu

Champion Skier Federica Brignone Airlifted After Giant Slalom Crash

Federica Brignone, a top Italian skier and recent World Cup champion, crashed during the giant slalom at the Italian championships, resulting in her being airlifted to the hospital. Despite her accident, Brignone's season has been stellar, earning her recognition as a favorite for the upcoming Milan-Cortina Olympics.

Updated: 03-04-2025 16:50 IST | Created: 03-04-2025 16:50 IST


Federica Brignone, the newly-crowned overall World Cup skiing champion, faced a serious setback when she crashed during the giant slalom event at the Italian championships. The incident occurred in Val di Fassa on Thursday, where Brignone's legs got entangled at a gate, leading to a loss of control and a subsequent tumble.

The 34-year-old, who recently seized the giant slalom gold at the World Championships, was having an exceptional season. She secured both the giant slalom and downhill globes, solidifying her status as a key contender and home favorite for next year's Milan-Cortina Olympics.

The Italian Winter Sports Federation provided no immediate update on Brignone's condition following the crash, and fans are eagerly awaiting news on her recovery.

(With inputs from agencies.)

