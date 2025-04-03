Champion Skier Federica Brignone Airlifted After Giant Slalom Crash

Federica Brignone, the newly-crowned overall World Cup skiing champion, faced a serious setback when she crashed during the giant slalom event at the Italian championships. The incident occurred in Val di Fassa on Thursday, where Brignone's legs got entangled at a gate, leading to a loss of control and a subsequent tumble.

The 34-year-old, who recently seized the giant slalom gold at the World Championships, was having an exceptional season. She secured both the giant slalom and downhill globes, solidifying her status as a key contender and home favorite for next year's Milan-Cortina Olympics.

The Italian Winter Sports Federation provided no immediate update on Brignone's condition following the crash, and fans are eagerly awaiting news on her recovery.

(With inputs from agencies.)