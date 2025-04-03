Left Menu

Barcelona Duo Gets Green Light Amid Wage Cap Debacle

The CSD has upheld an appeal allowing Barcelona players Dani Olmo and Pau Victor to continue playing despite LaLiga's wage cap restrictions. The appeal countered LaLiga’s claims based on discrepancies in Barcelona's financial accounts, ensuring the players' registration remains valid for the season's duration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-04-2025 18:38 IST | Created: 03-04-2025 18:38 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Spain's National Sports Council (CSD) has given Barcelona's Dani Olmo and Pau Victor the go-ahead to continue playing for the club. The decision counters LaLiga's recent move to lower Barcelona's wage cap following a discrepancy in the club's revised financial accounts.

The conflicting accounts relate to the sale of VIP seats at Camp Nou, which initially allowed Barcelona to comply with Financial Fair Play rules and register Olmo and Victor. LaLiga questioned the club's capacity to account for the players under the wage cap.

The CSD intervened, stating that the agreement between LaLiga and the football federation (RFEF) was null and void. This step safeguards the careers of Olmo and Victor, maintained under a precautionary measure taken by the CSD to prevent irreversible damage to the players' professional trajectories.

(With inputs from agencies.)

