Barcelona Duo Gets Green Light Amid Wage Cap Debacle

Spain's National Sports Council (CSD) has given Barcelona's Dani Olmo and Pau Victor the go-ahead to continue playing for the club. The decision counters LaLiga's recent move to lower Barcelona's wage cap following a discrepancy in the club's revised financial accounts.

The conflicting accounts relate to the sale of VIP seats at Camp Nou, which initially allowed Barcelona to comply with Financial Fair Play rules and register Olmo and Victor. LaLiga questioned the club's capacity to account for the players under the wage cap.

The CSD intervened, stating that the agreement between LaLiga and the football federation (RFEF) was null and void. This step safeguards the careers of Olmo and Victor, maintained under a precautionary measure taken by the CSD to prevent irreversible damage to the players' professional trajectories.

(With inputs from agencies.)