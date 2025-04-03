Left Menu

Arsenal's Injury Woes: Gabriel Magalhaes Sidelined for Season

Arsenal defender Gabriel Magalhaes will miss the rest of the season due to a hamstring injury requiring surgery. This adds to the team's injury issues, with key players like Odegaard, Saka, and Havertz also sidelined. Arsenal trails Liverpool by 12 points with eight games left.

Arsenal defender Gabriel Magalhaes is set to miss the remainder of the season after suffering a hamstring injury that requires surgical intervention.

The club announced that Gabriel will undergo surgery following his injury in the recent Premier League victory over Fulham. The Brazil international aims to be fit for the start of next season, with the club fully behind his recovery process.

This injury compounds Arsenal's challenges this season, as other key players, including Martin Odegaard, Bukayo Saka, and Kai Havertz, have also faced significant time on the sidelines. Arsenal currently sits 12 points behind league leaders Liverpool with eight games left in the season.

(With inputs from agencies.)

