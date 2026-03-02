Gauteng Rolls Out 2026 Light Road Rehabilitation Programme

The Gauteng Department of Roads and Transport has commenced priority road rehabilitation projects across multiple regions under the 2026 Light Road Rehabilitation Programme, reinforcing the province’s commitment to proactive infrastructure maintenance.

The initiative aims to strengthen road safety, improve mobility, and preserve critical transport infrastructure that supports economic activity and public service delivery across Gauteng.

Strategic Focus on High-Impact Corridors

According to Gauteng MEC for Roads and Transport, Kedibone Diale-Tlabela, priority routes have been identified in:

Tshwane

Sedibeng

The West Rand

The City of Johannesburg

The selection follows comprehensive road condition assessments conducted across the province to identify high-traffic corridors and routes requiring urgent preventative intervention.

“The department has taken a deliberate and strategic approach to prioritise key corridors and high-traffic routes across all regions of Gauteng,” the MEC said.

She noted that the interventions are designed to extend the lifespan of road infrastructure, improve road safety, and support broader economic productivity.

Preventative Maintenance as a Cost-Saving Strategy

The programme reflects a shift toward structured, preventative maintenance rather than reactive reconstruction.

The MEC emphasised that early rehabilitation reduces long-term reconstruction costs, which are often significantly higher once road deterioration reaches advanced stages.

“Investing in structured road rehabilitation allows the department to minimise long-term reconstruction costs while ensuring safer and more reliable travel for motorists, freight operators, and public transport users,” she explained.

By addressing surface defects, drainage issues, and structural wear before major failure occurs, the department aims to optimise asset management and preserve capital investments.

Supporting Economic Activity and Service Delivery

Road infrastructure plays a central role in Gauteng’s economy, facilitating:

Freight movement and logistics

Public transport operations

Access to industrial zones

Delivery of public services

Daily commuter mobility

Improved road conditions are expected to enhance travel reliability, reduce vehicle operating costs, and minimise disruptions caused by potholes and surface damage.

The Light Road Rehabilitation Programme therefore contributes not only to safety outcomes but also to economic efficiency and service continuity.

Strengthening Oversight and Accountability

The department has indicated that enhanced governance measures are being implemented alongside physical rehabilitation works.

These include:

Strengthened oversight mechanisms

Increased inspections

Improved contractor accountability

Focus on quality workmanship

Emphasis on value for money

By tightening monitoring processes, the department aims to ensure durability and compliance with technical standards.

A Broader Asset Management Agenda

The 2026 Light Road Rehabilitation Programme forms part of Gauteng’s broader road asset management strategy, which seeks to balance fiscal constraints with infrastructure sustainability.

With rising traffic volumes and increasing pressure on provincial road networks, structured maintenance interventions are being positioned as a cornerstone of long-term infrastructure resilience.

The department is expected to provide updates as rehabilitation progresses across the identified regions.