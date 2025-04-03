Federica Brignone's Olympic Dreams Dashed by Tragic Injury
Olympic medal hopeful Federica Brignone, who recently won the overall World Cup skiing title, suffered severe leg fractures during a crash at the Italian Championships. The injury has put a dent in her preparations for the 2026 Milan-Cortina Olympics, where she was anticipated to lead Italy's skiing team.
Italy's Olympic skiing contender Federica Brignone, celebrated for her recent World Cup triumph, has been dealt a severe setback following a crash at the Italian Championships on Thursday. The 34-year-old athlete suffered significant leg fractures, raising doubts about her participation in the upcoming Milan-Cortina 2026 Olympics.
Brignone's devastating crash occurred in the giant slalom event at Val di Fassa, where her legs became tangled at a gate, causing her to lose control and fall. Medical evaluations at a Trento hospital revealed a complex fracture in her left leg, prompting plans for surgery and further tests in Milan.
The crash is a significant blow to Brignone, who was a leading medal prospect for Italy in one of the Winter Games' highlight events. Her injury came shortly after she celebrated a successful World Cup season, securing the overall title along with giant slalom and downhill victories.
(With inputs from agencies.)
