Riders on the Brink: Italy's Food Delivery Firms Under Fire
The Italian legal system continues to challenge multinational food delivery firms like Deliveroo and Glovo over their exploitation of workers. Despite repeated court rulings, riders report worsening conditions such as long hours, inadequate compensation, and poor labor protections, prompting judicial supervision and investigations into the companies.
In a continuing battle against reported worker exploitation, Italy's legal system is scrutinizing multinational food delivery giants such as Deliveroo and Glovo. Their alleged failure to comply with labor regulations, despite numerous court rulings, has led to judicial supervision of Deliveroo and its CEO.
Prosecutors recently ordered these companies to 'regularize' their labor practices, yet testimonies from riders highlight harsh working conditions, including extended hours, minimal compensation, and lack of labor protection. Many riders, especially immigrants, endure grueling schedules with few rights as self-employed contractors.
Similar legal challenges are occurring across Europe, with some countries achieving more stable employment conditions for riders. As investigations continue, the situation underscores the need for enforcement to protect delivery workers from exploitation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Tragedy on Two Wheels: Fatal Crash Claims Lives of Young Riders
Explosive Growth: Delhi-Meerut Namo Bharat Corridor Sees 70% Jump in Ridership
Striders Impex Limited: Riding the Growth Wave with Upcoming IPO
Namo Bharat RRTS crosses 1 lakh riders on first full day after launch
Namo Bharat RRTS crosses 1 lakh riders on first full day after launch