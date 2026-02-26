Riders on the Brink: Italy's Food Delivery Firms Under Fire

In a continuing battle against reported worker exploitation, Italy's legal system is scrutinizing multinational food delivery giants such as Deliveroo and Glovo. Their alleged failure to comply with labor regulations, despite numerous court rulings, has led to judicial supervision of Deliveroo and its CEO.

Prosecutors recently ordered these companies to 'regularize' their labor practices, yet testimonies from riders highlight harsh working conditions, including extended hours, minimal compensation, and lack of labor protection. Many riders, especially immigrants, endure grueling schedules with few rights as self-employed contractors.

Similar legal challenges are occurring across Europe, with some countries achieving more stable employment conditions for riders. As investigations continue, the situation underscores the need for enforcement to protect delivery workers from exploitation.

(With inputs from agencies.)