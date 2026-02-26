Left Menu

Riders on the Brink: Italy's Food Delivery Firms Under Fire

The Italian legal system continues to challenge multinational food delivery firms like Deliveroo and Glovo over their exploitation of workers. Despite repeated court rulings, riders report worsening conditions such as long hours, inadequate compensation, and poor labor protections, prompting judicial supervision and investigations into the companies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-02-2026 17:05 IST | Created: 26-02-2026 17:05 IST
Riders on the Brink: Italy's Food Delivery Firms Under Fire
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a continuing battle against reported worker exploitation, Italy's legal system is scrutinizing multinational food delivery giants such as Deliveroo and Glovo. Their alleged failure to comply with labor regulations, despite numerous court rulings, has led to judicial supervision of Deliveroo and its CEO.

Prosecutors recently ordered these companies to 'regularize' their labor practices, yet testimonies from riders highlight harsh working conditions, including extended hours, minimal compensation, and lack of labor protection. Many riders, especially immigrants, endure grueling schedules with few rights as self-employed contractors.

Similar legal challenges are occurring across Europe, with some countries achieving more stable employment conditions for riders. As investigations continue, the situation underscores the need for enforcement to protect delivery workers from exploitation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
British Immigration Officers Plead Not Guilty in Misconduct and Theft Case

British Immigration Officers Plead Not Guilty in Misconduct and Theft Case

 United Kingdom
2
Kaynes Semiconductor's Strategic Expansion in India's Chip Manufacturing

Kaynes Semiconductor's Strategic Expansion in India's Chip Manufacturing

 Global
3
South Africa hammer West Indies by nine wickets in T20 World Cup match in Ahmedabad.

South Africa hammer West Indies by nine wickets in T20 World Cup match in Ah...

 Global
4
India's Leap Towards Cervical Cancer Elimination with Nationwide HPV Vaccination

India's Leap Towards Cervical Cancer Elimination with Nationwide HPV Vaccina...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Is AI now a structural force in society? Study urges rethinking global governance

AI failures start with bad data

Agentic AI could expand access to cybersecurity careers

Confident but wrong: Examining AI hallucination through student lens

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026