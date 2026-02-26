Italy's Electoral Overhaul: Power in Balance
Italy’s ruling parties plan a major electoral reform to secure Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni’s position. The proposed change would implement a fully proportional system, ensuring a majority for a coalition winning over 40% of votes. Opposition fears this move might limit their influence in future elections.
Italy's ruling political coalition has proposed a significant reform of the electoral law, aiming to fortify Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's reign beyond 2027 elections, according to insiders.
The current mixed electoral system, a combination of proportional representation and first-past-the-post constituencies, could be replaced by a fully proportional representation system, ensuring majorities for any coalition surpassing 40% of the vote.
Amid staunch criticism from opposition parties, who label the overhaul as an attempt to retain power, a referendum on justice reform in March looms as a pivotal test for Meloni's government.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Playground Politics: Uproar in Rajasthan Assembly Amid Allegations and Protests
International Coalition Condemns Sudan's Paramiliary Violence as Genocide
Language Clash: Kannada vs. Urdu in Karnataka Politics
Sasikala's New Political Venture: A New Dawn for Tamil Nadu Politics
Name-Change Politics: A Tale of Regions and Recognition