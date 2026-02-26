Italy's Electoral Overhaul: Power in Balance

Italy's ruling political coalition has proposed a significant reform of the electoral law, aiming to fortify Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's reign beyond 2027 elections, according to insiders.

The current mixed electoral system, a combination of proportional representation and first-past-the-post constituencies, could be replaced by a fully proportional representation system, ensuring majorities for any coalition surpassing 40% of the vote.

Amid staunch criticism from opposition parties, who label the overhaul as an attempt to retain power, a referendum on justice reform in March looms as a pivotal test for Meloni's government.

