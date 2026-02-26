Left Menu

Italy's Electoral Overhaul: Power in Balance

Italy’s ruling parties plan a major electoral reform to secure Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni’s position. The proposed change would implement a fully proportional system, ensuring a majority for a coalition winning over 40% of votes. Opposition fears this move might limit their influence in future elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-02-2026 20:29 IST | Created: 26-02-2026 20:29 IST
Italy's Electoral Overhaul: Power in Balance

Italy's ruling political coalition has proposed a significant reform of the electoral law, aiming to fortify Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's reign beyond 2027 elections, according to insiders.

The current mixed electoral system, a combination of proportional representation and first-past-the-post constituencies, could be replaced by a fully proportional representation system, ensuring majorities for any coalition surpassing 40% of the vote.

Amid staunch criticism from opposition parties, who label the overhaul as an attempt to retain power, a referendum on justice reform in March looms as a pivotal test for Meloni's government.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
NFRA to Release Inspection Reports for 10 Major Audit Firms

NFRA to Release Inspection Reports for 10 Major Audit Firms

 India
2
Tragic Collision Claims Three Lives in Challakere

Tragic Collision Claims Three Lives in Challakere

 India
3
2026: Maharashtra's Recruitment Year Unveiled

2026: Maharashtra's Recruitment Year Unveiled

 India
4
Decade-Old Mystery: Arrest in Missionary Nuns' Murder Case

Decade-Old Mystery: Arrest in Missionary Nuns' Murder Case

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From data extraction to climate costs: The hidden colonial roots of AI

AI prompts cannot replace tacit human skill

AI accelerates hunt for new antibiotics amid global AMR crisis

Human oversight and AI literacy key to responsible AI integration in education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026