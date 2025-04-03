Title Race and Injuries Intensify Serie A's Final Stretch

Napoli is set for a critical clash against Bologna as they chase Serie A leaders Inter Milan. The confrontation comes at a tense moment in the season, with Antonio Conte's side just three points adrift of the top and attempting to stave off any errors in their pursuit of the championship.

Conte can take some solace as key player Scott McTominay has resumed training post-flu, boosting their midfield alongside a freshly fit Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa. Yet, the absence of defender Leonardo Spinazzola lingers as Bologna approaches this matchup with a five-match winning momentum, even without injured AC Milan's loanee Davide Calabria.

Inter embarks on their own challenges, facing Parma with Denzel Dumfries's return delayed, complicating their busy schedule which includes Champions League and Coppa Italia commitments. Meanwhile, Atalanta contemplates a waning title race, and Juventus braces for Roma, relying on recent injuries Campbell and Luiz's recuperation to strengthen their lineup.

(With inputs from agencies.)