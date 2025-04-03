Barcelona's Unbeaten Reign: Real Betis Threatens LaLiga Leaders

Barcelona, the current leaders of LaLiga, are set to face a significant challenge on Saturday as Real Betis visits. Barca's impressive 21-game unbeaten run is under threat from a Betis team that has previously startled Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid.

Real Betis, currently in sixth place, shares 47 points with fifth-placed Villarreal and is six points behind fourth-placed Athletic Bilbao. They continue their push for a European spot while simultaneously vying for the Conference League title.

Barcelona's attack, leading the league with 82 goals, remains formidable. They remain the favorites for LaLiga, yet Real Madrid, holding second place, aims to keep the pressure, trailing Barca by three points. Atletico Madrid, meanwhile, struggles with a winless streak and hopes to end their trophy drought.

(With inputs from agencies.)