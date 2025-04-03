Left Menu

Venkatesh Iyer Dazzles in KKR's Resounding Victory

Venkatesh Iyer's explosive innings of 60 runs off 29 balls secured Kolkata Knight Riders a commanding 80-run victory in the Indian Premier League. His partnership with Rinku Singh lifted KKR to 200/6, a season-high. Kolkata's bowlers overwhelmed SRH, dismissing them for 120 in 16.4 overs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 03-04-2025 23:11 IST | Created: 03-04-2025 23:11 IST
Venkatesh Iyer Dazzles in KKR's Resounding Victory
Venkatesh Iyer
  • Country:
  • India

Venkatesh Iyer silenced his critics with a stunning performance, scoring a brisk 60 off 29 balls and steering Kolkata Knight Riders to a decisive 80-run win in the Indian Premier League.

The solid foundation was set by Angkrish Raghuvanshi's 50-run effort, paired with Ajinkya Rahane's 38, before Iyer, along with Rinku Singh, delivered a fiery 91-run partnership. KKR reached a formidable total of 200/6, their best for the season so far.

Seamers led by Vaibhav Arora dismantled the SRH lineup, limiting them to 120 runs. KKR now shifts focus to Lucknow Super Giants, seeking to continue their winning momentum.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Asian markets tumble following Trump's announcement of massive increases in tariffs, reports AP.

Asian markets tumble following Trump's announcement of massive increases in ...

 Global
2
AI systems exert sublime influence over the self, driving behavioral uniformity
Blog

AI systems exert sublime influence over the self, driving behavioral uniform...

 Global
3
Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence
Blog

Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Inf...

 Global
4
Planet and People First: A New Blueprint for Sustainable Development by UNDP
Blog

Planet and People First: A New Blueprint for Sustainable Development by UNDP

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Starving for Rain: How Drought and Conflict Are Fueling Ethiopia’s Food Emergency

How Smarter Heating Could Transform Norway’s Energy Use and Grid Flexibility

Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence

Lives Cut Short, Billions Lost: The Growing Toll of Smoking in the MENA Region

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025