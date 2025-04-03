Venkatesh Iyer Dazzles in KKR's Resounding Victory

Venkatesh Iyer silenced his critics with a stunning performance, scoring a brisk 60 off 29 balls and steering Kolkata Knight Riders to a decisive 80-run win in the Indian Premier League.

The solid foundation was set by Angkrish Raghuvanshi's 50-run effort, paired with Ajinkya Rahane's 38, before Iyer, along with Rinku Singh, delivered a fiery 91-run partnership. KKR reached a formidable total of 200/6, their best for the season so far.

Seamers led by Vaibhav Arora dismantled the SRH lineup, limiting them to 120 runs. KKR now shifts focus to Lucknow Super Giants, seeking to continue their winning momentum.

(With inputs from agencies.)