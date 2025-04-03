Left Menu

Venkatesh Iyer's Heroics Propel KKR to Formidable Total

Venkatesh Iyer's explosive 60 off 28 deliveries led Kolkata Knight Riders to a dominant score of 200/6 against Sunrisers Hyderabad at Eden Gardens. Despite early setbacks, Iyer's partnership with Rinku Singh proved crucial. The duo capitalized on the death overs, setting a challenging target for SRH.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-04-2025 23:26 IST | Created: 03-04-2025 23:26 IST
Venkatesh Iyer's Heroics Propel KKR to Formidable Total
Venkatesh Iyer (Photo: IPL). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Venkatesh Iyer emerged as Kolkata Knight Riders' (KKR) savior with a blistering 60 off just 28 balls against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in an IPL clash at Eden Gardens. Overcoming initial struggles, Iyer's impactful innings steered KKR to a formidable 200/6, delivering a crucial blow to SRH's prospects.

Describing the pitch conditions, Iyer admitted the Eden Gardens surface tested his skills. 'The ball was holding on a bit, not the typical Eden pitch. We have put up a competitive score,' he reflected. Recovering from a slow start to the season, Iyer focused on settling in before launching an aggressive assault.

With KKR initially reeling at 16/2, Ajinkya Rahane and Angkrish Raghuvanshi stabilized the innings with an 81-run partnership. The early phase set the stage for Iyer and Rinku Singh's explosive finish, as their 91-run stand in the death overs powered KKR to their mighty total. SRH's bowlers now face the arduous task of chasing 201 for victory.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Asian markets tumble following Trump's announcement of massive increases in tariffs, reports AP.

Asian markets tumble following Trump's announcement of massive increases in ...

 Global
2
AI systems exert sublime influence over the self, driving behavioral uniformity
Blog

AI systems exert sublime influence over the self, driving behavioral uniform...

 Global
3
Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence
Blog

Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Inf...

 Global
4
Planet and People First: A New Blueprint for Sustainable Development by UNDP
Blog

Planet and People First: A New Blueprint for Sustainable Development by UNDP

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Starving for Rain: How Drought and Conflict Are Fueling Ethiopia’s Food Emergency

How Smarter Heating Could Transform Norway’s Energy Use and Grid Flexibility

Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence

Lives Cut Short, Billions Lost: The Growing Toll of Smoking in the MENA Region

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025