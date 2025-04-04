Tottenham's VAR Controversy: Is Technology Killing the Game?
Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou blames video reviews for undermining football's integrity after a disallowed goal led to a defeat at Chelsea. With Tottenham losing their identity and fans frustrated, there's rising tension between Postecoglou and supporters, highlighting the broader debate on VAR's impact on the game.
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou criticized the use of video reviews after his team's equalizer was overturned, resulting in a 1-0 defeat at Chelsea. Postecoglou lamented that video assistant referees were 'killing the game,' after a long review process led to a disallowed goal and extensive stoppage time.
This defeat intensified the strain between Postecoglou and Tottenham fans, as the team remains 14th in the Premier League. Fans expressed their displeasure during the match, while Postecoglou's decision to substitute Pape Sarr sparked chants of discontent from the away supporters.
Despite the setback, Postecoglou expressed a desire for fans to support the team, especially after Sarr's disallowed goal. Tottenham midfielder James Maddison emphasized the importance of acknowledging fans' loyalty, even amid disappointment and criticism.
(With inputs from agencies.)
