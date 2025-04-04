Sam Ryder's Resilient Swing at Valero Texas Open

Sam Ryder triumphed over neck discomfort to deliver a stellar 9-under 63 at the Valero Texas Open, claiming a one-shot lead. Ryder, who made the cut in all nine tournaments this year, excelled with his putting skills, raising hopes of securing a Masters qualification next week.

Keith Mitchell showcased a bogey-free game, posting a 64, highlighted by a near-eagle on the par-5 eighth. As Mitchell eyes his first win since 2017, his opening rounds have consistently reflected potential, indicating a promising trajectory in his career.

Former British Open champion Brian Harman, grappling with inconsistent performances, aims for a top-50 world ranking spot. Alongside notable players, Harman and Ryder's progress creates anticipation for the remaining rounds of the Texas Open.

