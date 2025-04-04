Left Menu

KKR Makes History with Triple 20-Win Record in IPL

Kolkata Knight Riders achieved a historic milestone by becoming the first IPL team to amass 20-plus wins against three different opponents. Their recent victory against Sunrisers Hyderabad was marked by stellar performances by players like Ajinkya Rahane and Venkatesh Iyer, cementing their dominance in the league.

KKR players celebrating (Photo: @KKRiders/X) . Image Credit: ANI
In a landmark achievement, the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have etched their names in the annals of the Indian Premier League (IPL) history books. They became the first team to secure over 20 victories against three different franchises, following a resounding triumph over Sunrisers Hyderabad.

KKR executed a flawless game plan on their home soil, overpowering the Sunrisers with a commanding 80-run victory. The team's impressive record now includes 20 wins each against Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bengaluru, alongside 21 victories over Punjab Kings, illustrating their formidable presence in the league.

The match saw pivotal contributions from skipper Ajinkya Rahane and young talents like Angkrish Raghuvanshi and Venkatesh Iyer, whose aggressive batting advanced KKR to an imposing total. Despite Sunrisers' initial breakthroughs, KKR's strength held firm, with bowlers Vaibhav Arora and Varun Chakravarthy sealing the opposition's fate.

(With inputs from agencies.)

