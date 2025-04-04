KKR Makes History with Triple 20-Win Record in IPL

In a landmark achievement, the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have etched their names in the annals of the Indian Premier League (IPL) history books. They became the first team to secure over 20 victories against three different franchises, following a resounding triumph over Sunrisers Hyderabad.

KKR executed a flawless game plan on their home soil, overpowering the Sunrisers with a commanding 80-run victory. The team's impressive record now includes 20 wins each against Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bengaluru, alongside 21 victories over Punjab Kings, illustrating their formidable presence in the league.

The match saw pivotal contributions from skipper Ajinkya Rahane and young talents like Angkrish Raghuvanshi and Venkatesh Iyer, whose aggressive batting advanced KKR to an imposing total. Despite Sunrisers' initial breakthroughs, KKR's strength held firm, with bowlers Vaibhav Arora and Varun Chakravarthy sealing the opposition's fate.

(With inputs from agencies.)