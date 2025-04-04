Sunrisers Strategize for Resurgence after IPL Setbacks

Sunrisers Hyderabad's bowling coach James Franklin has expressed confidence in the team's ability to bounce back from recent lackluster performances in the IPL 2025. Following a promising start against Rajasthan Royals, the Sunrisers have struggled, losing key matches due to an overly aggressive batting style and ineffective death-over bowling.

The woes began as Lucknow Super Giants chased down a challenging target with ease, which was further compounded by defeats against Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders. Former cricketers advise Hyderabad to adopt a more nuanced batting approach, suggesting players should better assess pitch conditions before unleashing big hits.

Despite setbacks, Franklin remains optimistic about the Sunrisers' potential. He emphasized the need for improved bowling execution, particularly in the final overs, as evidenced by their encounter with Kolkata. The coach believes reflective discussions and strategic adjustments can restore the team's winning momentum before their next match against Gujarat Titans.

(With inputs from agencies.)