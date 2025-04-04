Sunrisers Strategize for Resurgence after IPL Setbacks
Sunrisers Hyderabad's bowling coach, James Franklin, remains optimistic about the team’s batting prowess rebounding after recent defeats in IPL 2025. The team initially impressed against Rajasthan Royals, but losses persisted due to aggressive batting and poor death-over bowling. Franklin seeks improvements ahead of their clash with Gujarat Titans.
Sunrisers Hyderabad's bowling coach James Franklin has expressed confidence in the team's ability to bounce back from recent lackluster performances in the IPL 2025. Following a promising start against Rajasthan Royals, the Sunrisers have struggled, losing key matches due to an overly aggressive batting style and ineffective death-over bowling.
The woes began as Lucknow Super Giants chased down a challenging target with ease, which was further compounded by defeats against Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders. Former cricketers advise Hyderabad to adopt a more nuanced batting approach, suggesting players should better assess pitch conditions before unleashing big hits.
Despite setbacks, Franklin remains optimistic about the Sunrisers' potential. He emphasized the need for improved bowling execution, particularly in the final overs, as evidenced by their encounter with Kolkata. The coach believes reflective discussions and strategic adjustments can restore the team's winning momentum before their next match against Gujarat Titans.
