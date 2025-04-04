Yuki Tsunoda: Japan's Rising Star in Formula One

Yuki Tsunoda made an impressive debut as Red Bull's new recruit at the Japanese Grand Prix, closely following world champion Max Verstappen during Friday's first practice session. This promising performance signals the potential rise of Tsunoda as a formidable force in Formula One.

The 24-year-old driver replaced Liam Lawson and quickly demonstrated his prowess by achieving the sixth-fastest time, merely a fraction behind Verstappen. Despite the disruptions in the second session due to four red flags, Tsunoda's strong start delighted his home audience at Suzuka.

Racing Bulls team principal Laurent Mekies highlighted Tsunoda's maturity and improved technical feedback as key factors in his progress. With Japan's renewed interest in Formula One, Haas team principal Ayao Komatsu noted the significant impact of Tsunoda racing for a top team, potentially transforming the sport's standing in Japan.

