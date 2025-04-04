Jos Buttler Embraces Freedom and Flourishes in IPL

Jos Buttler, relieved of the pressures of captaincy, is rediscovering joy and form in the Indian Premier League. The dynamic batsman, who recently left his role as England captain, admits to feeling 'lighter' and more focused as he leads Gujarat Titans' impressive batting line-up.

The 34-year-old cricketer has already notched up two half-centuries, including a standout 73 not out, propelling him into the upper echelons of the tournament's top scorers. This comes after facing scrutiny for both his performance and team change following England's early exit from the Champions Trophy.

Buttler has smoothly transitioned into a No. 3 batting position, lauding fellow team members Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan for their contributions. Gill, particularly, has won his admiration for his leadership, while Buttler sees a bright future for the in-form Sudharsan. Enjoying the supportive Titans environment, Buttler appears poised for continued success.

(With inputs from agencies.)