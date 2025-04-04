Neeraj Chopra Classic: India's Javelin Sensation Hosts Global Athletic Event
The Neeraj Chopra Classic, a global javelin event, will be held in Panchkula, India on May 24. Organized by Olympic medalist Neeraj Chopra, along with JSW Sports and Athletics Federation of India, the event features international competitors and aims to become an annual fixture in the World Athletics calendar.
- Country:
- India
The Neeraj Chopra Classic, a much-anticipated global javelin competition, is set to take place in Panchkula, India, on May 24. This event draws significant attention as it features double Olympic medallist Neeraj Chopra and some of the top talents in the sport.
The competition, christened after the Indian star himself, has been granted category A status by World Athletics, though it doesn't appear on the Continental Tour list. Despite this, World Athletics President Sebastian Coe has endorsed the event, noting its potential to elevate India's profile in hosting premier athletic events.
Neeraj Chopra, in collaboration with JSW Sports and the Athletics Federation of India (AFI), is instrumental in bringing this competition to India, aiming to make it an annual event and expand its scope in future editions. AFI President Bahadur Singh Sagoo believes this initiative will bolster India's reputation in athletics.
(With inputs from agencies.)