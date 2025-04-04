Left Menu

Kevin De Bruyne Bids Farewell to Manchester City

Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne has declared he will leave the club at the end of the season. The 33-year-old Belgian made the announcement on Instagram, acknowledging the difficulty of the decision but recognizing the inevitable nature of such transitions for football players.

Updated: 04-04-2025 16:46 IST | Created: 04-04-2025 16:46 IST
Kevin De Bruyne

Kevin De Bruyne, the celebrated Manchester City midfielder, announced on Friday that he will be leaving the Premier League club at the close of the current season.

In a heartfelt Instagram post, the 33-year-old Belgian expressed that his tenure with the club would conclude in the coming months.

De Bruyne acknowledged the emotional challenge of the decision and emphasized the inevitability of such farewells in a footballer's career.

