Trackside Fires Spark Concerns at Japanese Grand Prix

Small trackside grass fires, likely caused by sparks from cars, disrupted the second practice session at the Japanese Grand Prix. Organizers are investigating the incidents and implementing measures to prevent recurrence. Similar disruptions occurred in past races, raising concerns about safety at Formula One events.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Suzuka | Updated: 04-04-2025 17:00 IST | Created: 04-04-2025 17:00 IST
Organisers are examining the trackside grass fires that disrupted the second practice session at the Japanese Grand Prix. The practice on Friday was halted four times due to red flags, twice because of small grass fires believed to be sparked by passing cars.

The fires, although minor, were swiftly extinguished. In a statement, the governing FIA emphasized their commitment to preventing similar incidents. Measures include cutting and removing dried grass, dampening the area ahead of the next sessions, and deploying response teams around the track.

A similar situation occurred at last year's Chinese Grand Prix in Shanghai, highlighting ongoing safety concerns in Formula One. The third round of the season progresses with another practice and qualification rounds before Sunday's race.

