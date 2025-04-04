Kevin De Bruyne Announces Departure from Manchester City
Kevin De Bruyne has announced that he will leave Manchester City at the end of the current season. In a heartfelt post, the Belgian playmaker confirmed his departure, marking the culmination of a successful tenure which began in 2015 and includes numerous prestigious titles.
In a surprising turn of events, Kevin De Bruyne has declared his intention to leave Manchester City at the conclusion of this season. The celebrated Belgian midfielder took to social media platform X to share his emotional farewell message, confirming what many fans had feared and speculated for some time.
De Bruyne, who joined Manchester City in 2015 from the German club Wolfsburg, has been an instrumental player in the club's success over the years. Under his playmaking influence, the team secured multiple Premier League titles and celebrated their first UEFA Champions League triumph.
As he prepares to leave, De Bruyne's legacy at Manchester City is cemented with his contributions on the field, his leadership, and a cabinet-full of honors. His announcement marks the end of an era for both the player and the club, signifying a significant shift in the team's future dynamics.
