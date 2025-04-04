Global Indian Pravasi Kabaddi League Set to Thrill with Gender-Balanced Teams

The much-anticipated Global Indian Pravasi Kabaddi League (GI-PKL) is gearing up for its debut as the complete schedule was unveiled. The league, commencing on April 18 in Gurugram, promises a lively start with a series of men's matches.

Opening day will witness Tamil Lions challenging Punjabi Tigers, followed by Haryanvi Sharks versus Telugu Panthers, and a high-energy face-off between Marathi Vultures and Bhojpuri Leopards. Women's matches begin on April 19, with Marathi Falcons tackling Telugu Cheetahs. Punjabi Tigress will confront Bhojpuri Leopardess, while Haryanvi Eagles meet Tamil Lioness on day two.

The league will proceed with matches until April 27, setting the stage for men's semi-finals on April 28 and women's on April 29. The competition will climax in grand finals on April 30 for both categories. Kanthi D. Suresh, President of the Holistic International Pravasi Sports Association (HIPSA), praised the shared platform for male and female athletes, emphasizing gender equality.

The GI-PKL Championship Trophy epitomizes ultimate dominion, with only one team from the combined men's and women's competitions having the honor to lift it. The league showcases significant commitment to kabaddi, highlighted by HIPSA's initiatives including entering the Guinness World Records in Panchkula.

(With inputs from agencies.)