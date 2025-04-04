Left Menu

Kevin De Bruyne Bids Adieu to Manchester City

Manchester City's iconic midfielder Kevin De Bruyne announced his departure at the season's end, marking the conclusion of a distinguished decade at the club. Despite his recent injury battles, De Bruyne's contributions, including six Premier League titles and a Champions League win, have cemented his legacy as one of the Premier League's greatest players.

Kevin De Bruyne

Kevin De Bruyne, Manchester City's esteemed midfielder, will leave the club after this season, as announced by the player himself via Instagram on Friday. The 33-year-old Belgian has collected 16 prestigious titles since his transfer from German club VfL Wolfsburg in 2015. This impressive list includes six Premier League crowns and the illustrious Champions League trophy in 2023. Twice recognized as the Premier League Player of the Season, De Bruyne stated, 'This will be my final chapter at Manchester City, a moment that arrives in every footballer's career.'

The announcement comes amid ongoing speculation regarding De Bruyne's future, with his contract set to expire. Known for his pivotal role at City, the midfielder has faced challenges with injuries in recent times. Manchester City has emphasized the emotional nature of this parting, intending to honor De Bruyne for his decade of service. The club's statement highlights plans to bid him a proper farewell as a legendary Premier League figure.

In his tenure at City, De Bruyne has tallied an extraordinary total of 106 goals and 174 assists in 413 appearances across all competitions. Notably, he ranks second for the most assists in Premier League history, with 118. Despite a lackluster season, De Bruyne has yet another chance to collect silverware with the upcoming FA Cup semi-final against Nottingham Forest on April 26.

