Kevin De Bruyne: From 'Reject' to Premier League Legend

Kevin De Bruyne, once doubted after a tough Chelsea stint, proved critics wrong with a legendary decade at Manchester City. With 174 assists and six Premier League titles, his creativity became pivotal for the club. Injuries forced his departure, but his legacy remains formidable.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-04-2025 18:49 IST | Created: 04-04-2025 18:49 IST
Kevin De Bruyne's career at Manchester City, which began amid skepticism in 2015, concludes with his status cemented as a Premier League legend. Known for his extraordinary playmaking, the Belgian helped lead City to numerous titles, transforming the club during his stay.

Despite injuries limiting his recent appearances, De Bruyne's contributions have been monumental. With 174 assists and a record-equalling 20 assists in one season, he stands second in the league for all-time assists, showcasing his visionary style and precision.

As the club bids farewell to De Bruyne at the end of the season, a statue commemorating his impact seems inevitable, according to manager Pep Guardiola. From a so-called "60 million pound reject" to a critical fixture, De Bruyne's influence will persist in City's storied history.

(With inputs from agencies.)

