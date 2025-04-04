Left Menu

Mats Hummels Bids Farewell to Soccer

Mats Hummels, the decorated German defender, announces his retirement from professional soccer at the age of 36. After 18 years in the sport, including significant successes with Borussia Dortmund, Bayern Munich, and the German national team, Hummels will conclude his career at the end of the current season with Roma.

Mats Hummels, a stalwart of German soccer, has announced his decision to retire from professional soccer at the season's end. The 2014 World Cup winner and celebrated defender made the announcement on Friday, conveying his emotional state via a video on social media.

Hummels, who joined Roma in September on a one-year contract, has enjoyed an illustrious career. Renowned for his defensive prowess, he has secured five Bundesliga championships, representing Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich. His tenure at Dortmund, spanning two terms, saw him contribute to multiple domestic and continental triumphs.

Despite a challenging season at Roma characterized by coaching changes and initial fitness issues, Hummels regained form under Claudio Ranieri's leadership. Acknowledging the inevitable conclusion of his 18-year journey in football, Hummels' departure marks the end of an era for one of Germany's finest defenders.

(With inputs from agencies.)

