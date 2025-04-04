India Geared Up for Billie Jean King Cup 2025 Clash in Pune

The Indian women's tennis team is set to compete in the Billie Jean King Cup 2025 Asia-Oceania Group-1 from April 8 to April 12, hosted at Pune's Mhalunge Balewadi tennis complex. As India aims to secure a playoff spot for only the second time, local enthusiasm is expected to play a key role.

Adding robust support, the Maharashtra government's Department of Sports and Youth Services, the Sports Authority of India, and local spice brand Suhana are backing the team. Suhana has joined as a key sponsor, indicating a strong commitment to advancing women's tennis in the region.

The squad will see seasoned athletes, including Asian Games bronze medallist Ankita Raina, with promising players like Maaya Rajeshwaran joining as reserves. Under the guidance of coach Radhika Kanitkar Tulpule, the team, assisted by physios Rutuja and Apurva Kulkarni, is in high spirits as they gear up for their group-stage matches in Pune.

(With inputs from agencies.)