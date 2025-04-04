Left Menu

India Geared Up for Billie Jean King Cup 2025 Clash in Pune

India aims for a historic playoff berth as they prepare to compete in the Billie Jean King Cup 2025 Asia-Oceania Group-1, hosted in Pune. With strong players and home support, the team is set to face formidable opposition. Collaboration with sport organizations and local sponsors bolsters their campaign.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-04-2025 23:49 IST | Created: 04-04-2025 23:49 IST
India Geared Up for Billie Jean King Cup 2025 Clash in Pune
Team India ahead of Billie Jean King Cup 2025 (Photo: Billie Jean King Cup). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian women's tennis team is set to compete in the Billie Jean King Cup 2025 Asia-Oceania Group-1 from April 8 to April 12, hosted at Pune's Mhalunge Balewadi tennis complex. As India aims to secure a playoff spot for only the second time, local enthusiasm is expected to play a key role.

Adding robust support, the Maharashtra government's Department of Sports and Youth Services, the Sports Authority of India, and local spice brand Suhana are backing the team. Suhana has joined as a key sponsor, indicating a strong commitment to advancing women's tennis in the region.

The squad will see seasoned athletes, including Asian Games bronze medallist Ankita Raina, with promising players like Maaya Rajeshwaran joining as reserves. Under the guidance of coach Radhika Kanitkar Tulpule, the team, assisted by physios Rutuja and Apurva Kulkarni, is in high spirits as they gear up for their group-stage matches in Pune.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lufthansa Faces Challenges from Chinese Airlines in Asian Skies

Lufthansa Faces Challenges from Chinese Airlines in Asian Skies

 Global
2
White House Security Shakeup: Unraveling Trump's NSC Purge

White House Security Shakeup: Unraveling Trump's NSC Purge

 Global
3
Tesla's Brand Woes Amid Musk's Political Ties and Market Challenges

Tesla's Brand Woes Amid Musk's Political Ties and Market Challenges

 Global
4
Kirkland & Ellis Negotiates with White House Amid Executive Order Uncertainties

Kirkland & Ellis Negotiates with White House Amid Executive Order Uncertaint...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New featureless AI tool secures IoT devices in real-time

LEDs, IoT, and AI revolutionize indoor agriculture with efficiency and sustainability

AI disruption zones identified: Study flags education, energy and fintech as high-risk sectors

AI-driven diet app reshapes microbiota and cuts belly fat

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025