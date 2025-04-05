Harman Takes Commanding Lead at Valero Texas Open

Brian Harman showcased remarkable precision at the Valero Texas Open, securing a four-shot lead after a stellar 6-under 66 round. His performance was bolstered by consistently converting birdie putts within 12 feet.

Keith Mitchell struggled with consistency but managed to stay in contention, finishing with an even-par 72. The competitive stakes were further raised as players like Ryo Hisatsune and Matt Wallace delivered impressive performances with 67 each. Tony Finau's dramatic hole-in-one on the 16th ensured he stayed in the tournament.

Notable performances included Rickie Fowler and Jordan Spieth, both aiming for essential wins to boost their Masters prospects. While Fowler delivered a solid 65 to remain in the hunt, Spieth faced setbacks, ending with a 73 that left him eight shots behind.

