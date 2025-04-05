Verstappen Stuns at Suzuka: Fourth Consecutive Pole Position
Max Verstappen secured pole position for the Japanese Grand Prix, stunning McLarens with a record lap time. Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri follow on the grid. Verstappen celebrated his 41st pole in Suzuka's unpredictably special conditions. Racing Bulls rookie Isack Hadjar faced challenges, as did other qualifiers.
World champion Max Verstappen secured the pole position at the Japanese Grand Prix in a dramatic finish, completing a record lap of one minute 26.983 seconds. Verstappen's impressive performance at Suzuka marks his fourth consecutive pole at this circuit.
This victory displaces the McLarens, as championship leader Lando Norris and teammate Oscar Piastri, who has recently claimed victory in China, appeared strong contenders until Verstappen's late surge. Norris narrowly missed the top spot, finishing just 0.012 seconds behind. Piastri will position himself on the second row beside Ferrari's Charles Leclerc.
While acknowledging Verstappen's outstanding performance, Norris conceded that he had maximized his car's potential. Meanwhile, George Russell finds himself disappointed on the third row with Mercedes. Rookie drivers showcased notable performances amidst disruptions in the qualifying rounds due to trackside incidents.
