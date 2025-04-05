Left Menu

New Zealand Sweeps Pakistan with Decisive 3-0 ODI Series Win

Ben Sears's back-to-back five-wicket hauls led New Zealand to clinch a 3-0 ODI series victory over Pakistan. Skipper Michael Bracewell lauded his team’s comprehensive performance and the contributions of new players as they maintained strategic execution and composure, leading to a commendable win at Bay Oval.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-04-2025 14:28 IST | Created: 05-04-2025 14:28 IST
New Zealand Sweeps Pakistan with Decisive 3-0 ODI Series Win
Michael Bracewell. (Photo- NZC.com). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • New Zealand

In a commanding display of cricket acumen, New Zealand clinched a 3-0 series whitewash against Pakistan, propelled by Ben Sears's consecutive five-wicket performances. The Black Caps secured their triumph at Bay Oval following a decisive 43-run victory, showcasing strategic excellence under the leadership of skipper Michael Bracewell.

Bracewell expressed satisfaction with his team's comprehensive performance, emphasizing the importance of both the series win and the assimilation of new players into the squad. He highlighted the execution of their distinct playing style, which was pivotal to their success, and praised the players for adhering to their game plan with precision.

The skipper commended the bowling unit, with special mention of Jacob Duffy, Bean Sears, and Will O'Rourke. Their aggressive use of pace and bounce was impactful, as they effectively defended a competitive 264/8 after setting the tone in a rain-shortened 42-over game. Pressure induced by their disciplined bowling restricted Pakistan to 221, underscoring New Zealand's superiority in the series.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lufthansa Faces Challenges from Chinese Airlines in Asian Skies

Lufthansa Faces Challenges from Chinese Airlines in Asian Skies

 Global
2
White House Security Shakeup: Unraveling Trump's NSC Purge

White House Security Shakeup: Unraveling Trump's NSC Purge

 Global
3
Tesla's Brand Woes Amid Musk's Political Ties and Market Challenges

Tesla's Brand Woes Amid Musk's Political Ties and Market Challenges

 Global
4
Kirkland & Ellis Negotiates with White House Amid Executive Order Uncertainties

Kirkland & Ellis Negotiates with White House Amid Executive Order Uncertaint...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New featureless AI tool secures IoT devices in real-time

LEDs, IoT, and AI revolutionize indoor agriculture with efficiency and sustainability

AI disruption zones identified: Study flags education, energy and fintech as high-risk sectors

AI-driven diet app reshapes microbiota and cuts belly fat

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025