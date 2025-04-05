New Zealand Sweeps Pakistan with Decisive 3-0 ODI Series Win

In a commanding display of cricket acumen, New Zealand clinched a 3-0 series whitewash against Pakistan, propelled by Ben Sears's consecutive five-wicket performances. The Black Caps secured their triumph at Bay Oval following a decisive 43-run victory, showcasing strategic excellence under the leadership of skipper Michael Bracewell.

Bracewell expressed satisfaction with his team's comprehensive performance, emphasizing the importance of both the series win and the assimilation of new players into the squad. He highlighted the execution of their distinct playing style, which was pivotal to their success, and praised the players for adhering to their game plan with precision.

The skipper commended the bowling unit, with special mention of Jacob Duffy, Bean Sears, and Will O'Rourke. Their aggressive use of pace and bounce was impactful, as they effectively defended a competitive 264/8 after setting the tone in a rain-shortened 42-over game. Pressure induced by their disciplined bowling restricted Pakistan to 221, underscoring New Zealand's superiority in the series.

