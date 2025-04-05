Left Menu

Thrilling Showdown: Norris and Piastri Gear Up for Rain-Soaked Suzuka Battle

Lando Norris remains optimistic despite Max Verstappen's pole position for the Japanese Grand Prix, hoping for thrilling racing under potentially wet conditions. Teammate Oscar Piastri, starting third, aims to improve his standing, while both drivers acknowledge Verstappen's stellar final lap performance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-04-2025 16:32 IST | Created: 05-04-2025 16:32 IST
Lando Norris

Lando Norris, driving for McLaren, expressed admiration for Max Verstappen's remarkable qualifying performance that secured him pole position for the Japanese Grand Prix. Despite this, Norris is eager to challenge the world champion in Sunday's race.

Norris, leading the championship, and teammate Oscar Piastri had been poised to claim the front row at Suzuka until Verstappen's final lap. Norris acknowledged feeling confident, praising the car's performance, while admitting frustration at being narrowly outpaced.

Team Principal Andrea Stella lauded the competitive qualifying, with Norris and Piastri securing second and third places respectively. Anticipating potentially wet race conditions, Norris draws parallels with their thrilling season opener in Melbourne, as Piastri aims to advance beyond his current starting position.

(With inputs from agencies.)

