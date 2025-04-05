Left Menu

Mohammed Siraj's Exceptional Journey with Gujarat Titans

Mohammed Siraj has proven to be an exceptional performer since joining Gujarat Titans, standing as their second-best bowler in IPL 2025. Vikram Solanki, the franchise’s cricket director, commends Siraj’s hard work and the influential mentorship from head coach Ashish Nehra, highlighting Siraj’s consistent contributions to the team.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 05-04-2025 18:53 IST | Created: 05-04-2025 18:53 IST
Mohammed Siraj
  • Country:
  • India

Mohammed Siraj has been an outstanding contributor to the Gujarat Titans since his induction into the team, according to Vikram Solanki, the director of cricket for the franchise. Siraj's recent performance, capturing 3 wickets for 19 runs against Royal Challengers Bangalore, has reaffirmed his standing as a pivotal player for the squad this IPL season.

Solanki emphasized that judging Siraj based on a few performances is unjust, given his consistent excellence. The pacer ranks as the second-best bowler for the Titans in IPL 2025, with his role and performance being a testament to his hard work and the beneficial rapport he shares with the team's head coach, Ashish Nehra. This professional relationship has been instrumental in his development, according to Solanki.

While Solanki refrained from commenting on Siraj's specific discussions with Nehra, he praised the coach's ability to instill confidence in all players. Despite Sunrisers Hyderabad's recent losses, Solanki remains respectful of their capabilities, cautioning against underestimating their potential ahead of the upcoming match.

(With inputs from agencies.)

