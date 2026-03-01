India's Dazzling Innings: Sanju Samson Shines

India put up a solid performance, courtesy of Sanju Samson's stunning not out 97 runs, dominating the opposition's bowling attack.

Although India lost five wickets in their innings, other batsmen like Tilak Varma and Suryakumar Yadav chipped in with crucial runs. However, the opposition's bowlers, most notably Jason Holder and Shamar Joseph, kept picking crucial wickets to limit the damage.

With a total of 199 runs for 5 wickets in 19.2 overs, India's innings displayed both resilience and aggression, setting a tough target for their opponents.