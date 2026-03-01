Left Menu

India's Dazzling Innings: Sanju Samson Shines

India's innings against the opposition was led by a stellar 97 runs by Sanju Samson, with other contributions from Tilak Varma and Suryakumar Yadav. Akeal Hosein and Jason Holder were among the wicket-takers. Shamar Joseph claimed two key wickets, impeding India's aggressive stance in the game.

Updated: 01-03-2026 22:55 IST
India put up a solid performance, courtesy of Sanju Samson's stunning not out 97 runs, dominating the opposition's bowling attack.

Although India lost five wickets in their innings, other batsmen like Tilak Varma and Suryakumar Yadav chipped in with crucial runs. However, the opposition's bowlers, most notably Jason Holder and Shamar Joseph, kept picking crucial wickets to limit the damage.

With a total of 199 runs for 5 wickets in 19.2 overs, India's innings displayed both resilience and aggression, setting a tough target for their opponents.

