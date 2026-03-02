Kerala's Cricket Sensation: Sanju Samson's Stellar T20 Performance

Sanju Samson's remarkable performance in the recent T20 World Cup match against the West Indies has garnered widespread acclaim across Kerala. Samson's match-winning knock has been hailed by leaders from various political parties, celebrities, and fans alike.

Kerala's Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan took to social media to laud the local hero, expressing pride in Samson's accomplishments and wishing for his continued success. Meanwhile, political figures including V D Satheesan and Rajeev Chandrasekhar extolled Samson's extraordinary innings, recognizing his pivotal role in securing India's place in the semifinals.

Prominent personalities like Shashi Tharoor and film stars Mohanlal and Prithviraj Sukumaran joined in the chorus of praise, celebrating Samson's talent and resilience. The cricketer's exceptional display of skill and determination has made him a celebrated figure, both in Kerala and beyond.