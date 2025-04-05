Left Menu

India's Rugby Premier League: A New Era for the Sport Begins

The inaugural Rugby Premier League (RPL) in India has kicked off with a player draft and auction in Mumbai. Six franchises are competing in this franchise-based league, providing Indian players with opportunities to play alongside international stars. This marks a significant moment in elevating rugby in the country.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-04-2025 19:52 IST | Created: 05-04-2025 19:52 IST
Rahul Bose (Center). ( Photo: Rugby Premier League) . Image Credit: ANI
The inaugural edition of the Rugby Premier League (RPL) in India has commenced with significant fanfare, featuring six franchises assembling their teams through a player draft and auction in Mumbai. Organized by GMR in collaboration with the Indian Rugby Football Union, the RPL launches as the first franchise-based rugby league globally.

Franchises including Bengaluru Bravehearts, Chennai Bulls, Delhi Redz, Hyderabad Heroes, Kalinga Black Tigers, and Mumbai Dreamers, engaged in fierce bidding wars for a squad of 13. The tournament begins on June 1 and will run until June 15 at the Andheri Sports Complex in Mumbai, featuring 34 matches.

This Rugby Sevens format event will bring together 30 international marquee players from top rugby nations, enhancing competition while offering 30 Indian players a historic platform to compete alongside international stars. Franchises carefully selected their diverse arrays of talent, such as Bengaluru's acquisition of global names like Kyle Tremblay and Rosko Specman.

CEO of GMR Sports, Satyam Trivedi, expressed the RPL's pivotal role in promoting rugby's growth in India, while Indian Rugby Football Union President Rahul Bose highlighted the league's long-awaited debut on the world stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

