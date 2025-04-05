Yashasvi Jaiswal and Sanju Samson Power Rajasthan Royals to Stunning Total
Yashasvi Jaiswal's explosive half-century and a solid 89-run partnership with Sanju Samson propelled Rajasthan Royals to a formidable 205 for 4 against Punjab Kings. Lockie Ferguson was the standout bowler for Punjab Kings, taking two crucial wickets, but Rajasthan's robust batting prevailed.
Yashasvi Jaiswal delivered a stellar performance with a 45-ball 67, leading Rajasthan Royals to an imposing score of 205 for 4 against Punjab Kings in Saturday's match.
Teaming up with captain Sanju Samson, Jaiswal established a strong 89-run partnership that set the stage for Rajasthan's commanding inning. Samson contributed with a well-played 38 runs off 26 balls.
Despite New Zealand's Lockie Ferguson's effort, taking two key wickets including both Jaiswal and Samson, the Royals maintained their momentum. In response, Punjab Kings captain Shreyas Iyer's decision to bowl first fell short as Rajasthan dominated the field.
