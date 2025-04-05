Left Menu

Yashasvi Jaiswal and Sanju Samson Power Rajasthan Royals to Stunning Total

Yashasvi Jaiswal's explosive half-century and a solid 89-run partnership with Sanju Samson propelled Rajasthan Royals to a formidable 205 for 4 against Punjab Kings. Lockie Ferguson was the standout bowler for Punjab Kings, taking two crucial wickets, but Rajasthan's robust batting prevailed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mullanpur | Updated: 05-04-2025 21:17 IST | Created: 05-04-2025 21:17 IST
Yashasvi Jaiswal and Sanju Samson Power Rajasthan Royals to Stunning Total
Cricket Match

Yashasvi Jaiswal delivered a stellar performance with a 45-ball 67, leading Rajasthan Royals to an imposing score of 205 for 4 against Punjab Kings in Saturday's match.

Teaming up with captain Sanju Samson, Jaiswal established a strong 89-run partnership that set the stage for Rajasthan's commanding inning. Samson contributed with a well-played 38 runs off 26 balls.

Despite New Zealand's Lockie Ferguson's effort, taking two key wickets including both Jaiswal and Samson, the Royals maintained their momentum. In response, Punjab Kings captain Shreyas Iyer's decision to bowl first fell short as Rajasthan dominated the field.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lufthansa Faces Challenges from Chinese Airlines in Asian Skies

Lufthansa Faces Challenges from Chinese Airlines in Asian Skies

 Global
2
White House Security Shakeup: Unraveling Trump's NSC Purge

White House Security Shakeup: Unraveling Trump's NSC Purge

 Global
3
Tesla's Brand Woes Amid Musk's Political Ties and Market Challenges

Tesla's Brand Woes Amid Musk's Political Ties and Market Challenges

 Global
4
Kirkland & Ellis Negotiates with White House Amid Executive Order Uncertainties

Kirkland & Ellis Negotiates with White House Amid Executive Order Uncertaint...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI models show promise, not perfection, in heart transplant mortality prediction

IoT-driven irrigation boosts water efficiency, faces cost and security gaps

Textile industry embraces AI for defect detection amid data and cost challenges

AI boom needs guardrails, but overregulation risks choking capitalist dynamism

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025