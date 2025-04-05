Buendia's Last-Minute Heroics Keep Leverkusen's Bundesliga Hopes Alive

Emiliano Buendia catapulted Bayer Leverkusen to a dramatic 1-0 victory over Heidenheim with a stoppage-time goal on Saturday, revitalizing their ambitions to defend their Bundesliga title.

Leverkusen's win, coming after a shock German Cup semifinal defeat to Arminia Bielefeld, saw few chances until substitute Buendia's decisive shot bent in off the post. This crucial victory maintains Leverkusen's six-point deficit behind leaders Bayern Munich, who overcame Augsburg 3-1 on Friday. Just six matches remain to close the gap.

Elsewhere, Carney Chukwuemeka scored his first goal for Borussia Dortmund in a 4-1 triumph against Freiburg. Meanwhile, Zsolt Low achieved his inaugural win as Leipzig's coach in a 3-1 finish over Hoffenheim. Stuttgart dominated Bochum 4-0 with Ermedin Demirovic achieving a hat trick, while Mainz was held to a 1-1 draw against Holstein Kiel.

